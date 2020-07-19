Harriet Jane Summey Garrison, 78, died peacefully, Monday, July 13, 2020. Jane was born in Gastonia, NC where she lived until she was 12 years old. She moved to Bainbridge, GA with the Anderson family where she graduated Bainbridge High School in 1960. In 1962, she married Robert Hays Garrison, 2nd Lt Army, at North Avenue Presbyterian Church in Atlanta, GA. They were married 58 years.
Jane was preceded in death by her biological father, William Anderson Summey (d.1978) and is survived by her parents, Eade and Jane Anderson, Montreat, NC; her husband, Robert Hays Garrison, Black Mountain, NC; daughter, Janie Ruth Garrison Moyers (Marc), Williamsburg, VA; sons, Robert Hays Garrison, Jr. (Kristine), South Jordan, UT and William Eade Garrison (Esther), Woodbridge, VA; and four grandchildren: granddaughters, Ruth Blair Moyers, Cambridge, MA (24); Mackenzie Garrison Hardy (Justyn) Saint George, UT (23); Abigail Jane Garrison, South Jordan, UT (20); and grandson, William Eade Garrison, Jr., Woodbridge, VA (4).
Jane has eight surviving siblings: Harold Grier Summey (Gertrud) Stanley, NC; Kay Summey Dills (Dan) Gastonia, NC; Ruth "Scotty" McAliley (Sam) Atlanta, GA; Bruce Allen Anderson (Suzette) Little Rock, AR; Mark McCaughan Anderson (Jill) St. Simon, GA; George Charles Anderson (Millie) Roanoke, VA; Rebekah Jane Anderson (Aaron Bolgatz) Boulder, CO; and Carson Thorne Anderson (Kael Alford) Dallas, TX.
Jane was a military spouse that traveled and lived all over the world. Everywhere she went she had a smile on her face. Her laugh was described as a fountain of giggles and she laughed loud and hard whenever possible. She was the Founder of Grammy Camp and authored three published books.
She graduated from Athens College in Alabama with a BA in History. Her passion, besides family, was church. She sang with enthusiasm and she knew the words to almost every hymn. She was always involved in church - bible studies, pre-school leader and various other activities.
A small gathering will be held for immediate family on Tuesday, August 4th. Because of COVID restrictions the number of participants is limited. A video stream invite will be sent to friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any one of the following: Alzheimer's Association
, alz.org
; CarePartners Hospice, 68 Sweeten Creek Road, Asheville, NC 28803; MemoryCare, 100 Far Horizons Lane, Asheville, NC 28803; Montreat Presbyterian Church, 304 Lookout Road, Montreat, NC 28757.
"The love you gave was overwhelming" - a quote from granddaughter Abby Garrison for her grandmother.
Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Garrison Family.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.PenlandFamilyFuneralHome.com.