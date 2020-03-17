Home

Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
3:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Jane Hartness


1918 - 2020
Jane Hartness Obituary
Jane Webber Hartness, 101, of Gastonia, NC, passed away, Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Wellington Place, Gastonia, NC.

She was born, September 28, 1918 in Polk Co, TN, daughter of the late Charles Henry Webber and Harriet "Tiny" Cope Webber.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Luther Hartness; great-grandson, Robert Carpenter III; and sons, Reggie Hartness, Charles Hartness and Mick Hartness.

Jane is survived by her daughters, Faye Herman and Blanche Carpenter; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and 9 great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral service officiated by Pastor Johnny Yarboro, will be held 3:00 pm on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.

Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.

Burial will be held at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 17, 2020
