GASTONIA, NC- Mrs. Jane Lee Froneberger, 94, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at her residence at Covenant Village in Gastonia. She was born in Burnsville, NC on May 5, 1925. She grew up in Mars Hill, NC, the daughter of the late Dr. Ralph Marion Lee, Dean of Mars Hill College and Rowena Pittard Lee. Jane graduated from Mars Hill College and then went on to receive a BS degree from UNC Greensboro. She move to Gastonia to teach and met the love of her life Charles Augustus Froneberger. They married on June 22, 1947 and had 68 happy years together until his death.
Jane and Charles had two children Charles Robert Froneberger (Sharon) and Rebecca Froneberger Adams (Bill, deceased). Four grandchildren Lee Froneberger (Mo), Ashley Froneberger Smith (Doc), Elizabeth Adams McMilllan (Reid), Pres Adams, and seven great grandchildren.
She taught Home Economics at Wray Jr. High, Ashley High School, and Ashbrook for 28 years. She served on many State and County committees to write curriculum guides for Home Economics. One of her most enjoyable teaching experiences was developing a Home Economics class for men. They learned many life skills such as ironing shirts, sewing on buttons, cooking and nutrition, and how to budget and plan. She enjoyed teaching clothing classes at Gaston College and to children of Friends. She is remembered fondly by many of her students and would always enjoy seeing them when she would run into them.
She and Charlie had a rich and full life as active members of First Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school and was involved in the life of the church. They loved to dance and were members of the Star Dusters and Twilighter's Dance clubs. They enjoyed traveling all over Europe, Canada, and the US with friends. In later years, they were happy traveling to the Mountains and Beach.
Jane was quite the entertainer in her day. Her home was the gathering place for all family occasions. She was always having teas for Sunday School Classes, Teachers, and Friends. She and Charlie were always playing with a penny poker group, a Bridge club, or Gin Rummy club. They were constantly on the go or entertaining at home.
Jane was an excellent seamstress, making many of her own and Becky's clothes. She most enjoyed when the grandchildren came along smocking outfits for both the boys and girls, many matching. They were real heirlooms, some are still worn today. Clothes were not all; she made many a drapery and bedspread through the years. She loved to knit and crochet. Her hands were never idle.
A visitation will be held Friday, February 21 at Covenant Village from 3pm till 4:30pm. A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Gastonia with Rev. Steven Fuller and Dr. Joan Martin officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the vestibule of the church. A private service of committal will be held for the family at Gaston Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Gastonia, 2650 Union Rd., Gastonia, NC 28054, Dr. And Mrs. Ralph M. Lee Endowed Scholarship fund at Mars Hill University, PO Box 6792, Mars Hill, NC 28754, or Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
