Jane Marie Stang, 75, of Clover, SC, passed away on August 22, 2019 at her residence.
She was born on December 18, 1943 in Cook County, Illinois, the daughter of the late Ray and Jean Halstead.
Left to cherish her memories are her loving husband, Thomas Stang; sons, Chuck Halstead and wife, Sharon, and Thomas Stang and wife, Crista; daughters, Joy Halstead, Susan Halstead, and Nancy Halstead; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brothers, Jimmy and Johnny Duke.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jean Leonard.
A memorial service will be held 3 pm on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 1st UMC Clover, 124 Bethel Street, Clover, SC, officiated by Pastor Alex Stevenson.
The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 24, 2019