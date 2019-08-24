Home

Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
1st UMC Clover
124 Bethel Street,
Clover, SC
Jane Marie Stang


1943 - 2019
Jane Marie Stang Obituary
Jane Marie Stang, 75, of Clover, SC, passed away on August 22, 2019 at her residence.
She was born on December 18, 1943 in Cook County, Illinois, the daughter of the late Ray and Jean Halstead.
Left to cherish her memories are her loving husband, Thomas Stang; sons, Chuck Halstead and wife, Sharon, and Thomas Stang and wife, Crista; daughters, Joy Halstead, Susan Halstead, and Nancy Halstead; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brothers, Jimmy and Johnny Duke.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jean Leonard.
A memorial service will be held 3 pm on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 1st UMC Clover, 124 Bethel Street, Clover, SC, officiated by Pastor Alex Stevenson.
The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
A guest registry is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 24, 2019
