GASTONIA - Jane Anne Klauminzer Molen, 93, of Covenant Village died on Saturday, February 1, 2020.
She was born in Schenectady, New York on December 16, 1926, the only child of the late Frederick Adam Klauminzer and Mary Helen Roonan Klauminzer. During her childhood, due to her father's occupation as an education administrator, she lived in a number of cities in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. She graduated from St. Margaret's School for Girls (now Chase Collegiate School) in Woodbury, Connecticut and from Connecticut College, majoring in zoology with a minor in education, and did post graduate work in education at UNC-Charlotte.
Mrs. Molen married her late husband Franklin B. Molen on June 24, 1950. Prior to coming to Gastonia in 1960, they lived in Connecticut, Akron, Ohio, and Park Forest, Illinois. After her sons entered junior high school, Mrs. Molen became a junior high school science teacher at Arlington Junior High School and Ashley Junior High School, teaching for 20 years before retiring in 1986.
Upon arriving in Gastonia, she and her family joined First Presbyterian Church, where she was an active member, serving as an Elder, Deacon and President and Life Member of the Women of the Church.
She was a life member of the Gaston Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and the Gaston County Public Library, and a member of the Sans Souci Book Club and the Faith and Fiction Book Club. She greatly enjoyed traveling, playing bridge with her friends, and a good party. She especially loved visiting, and talking about, her sons and granddaughters.
Mrs. Molen is survived by her son John Klauminzer Molen (Susie) of Birmingham, Alabama; her son Frederick Karl Molen of Fairfax, Virginia; and her granddaughters Mary Wilson Molen, Elisabeth Blair Molen, Abigail Jane Molen and Margaret Haley Molen.
The family will receive friends at Covenant Village on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m.
A memorial service will be held in the Chapel at First Presbyterian Church Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Following the service, the family will receive friends in the Church Parlor.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Covenant Village Benevolent Fund c/o Covenant Village, 1351 Robinwood Road, Gastonia, NC 28054; First Presbyterian Church, 1621 East Garrison Boulevard, Gastonia, NC 28054; or .
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020