ALEXIS - Jane Honeycutt Shelton, 78, went to be with the Lord on Monday June 10, 2019.
She was born in Mecklenburg County, daughter of the late John Fred and Evelyn Honeycutt. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years Ray Nelson Shelton. She was a member of Alexis Baptist Church for 54 years during which she served as Sunday School Teacher, G. A. Leader and held numerous other positions. Her faith and faithfulness will always be remembered. She worked at Allen Drug in Stanley for many years. She was a cancer survivor who walked strongly to help others overcome their difficulties in their battles which shows what a special woman she was. She participated in Relay for Life. Her family was her pride and joy.
She is survived by three daughters, Donna Stepp and husband Mike of Gastonia, Renee Withers and husband Colin of Stanley, and Diane Sampson and husband David of Mount Holly; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Ross and husband Jason of Stanley, Allen Stepp and wife Katelyn of Dallas, Angel Stepp of Gastonia, Amanda Morrison and husband Adam of Stanley, Christopher Withers and fiancé Leah Davis of Stanley, Alex Withers of Stanley, Brooklyn Hawley of Mount Holly, and Jordan Shelton of Mount Holly; 11 great-grandchildren. A brother David Honeycutt and wife Susie of Myrtle Beach, SC, a sister Debra Taylor of Boynton Beach, FL.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Shelton will be held 2 p.m. Thursday June 13, 2019 at Alexis Baptist Church with the Rev. Scott Jenkins officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00pm prior to the service.
Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee of Mount Holly is serving the Shelton family.
www.jeffreyspainterfdl.com 704-827-5020
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 12, 2019