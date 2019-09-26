|
GASTONIA - Jane Lynn Whitesides, 79, of Gastonia passed away September 23, 2019. She was born June 21, 1940 in Gaston County, a daughter of the late Samuel Alexander Lynn and Lola Robinson Lynn.
Jane was an active lifelong member of Bradley Memorial United Methodist Church where she served as President of the United Methodist Women, a Trustee, and Chairman of multiple committees including Bereavement, Staff Parish, Missions, church barbecue, and 100th Anniversary. She had a lifelong career with Southern Bell and BellSouth. She loved all of the children of her church, especially her grandchildren. Jane was an avid Tar Heel fan. She adored her family and will be missed by many.
Survivors of Jane include her children, Kim Ferguson and husband, Buddy of Clinton, SC, John Whitesides and wife, Tiffaney of Lewisville, NC, and Sam Whitesides and wife, Kelly of Clover, SC; sister, Linda Hamby; grandchildren, Megan Goodwin and husband, Craig, Will Ferguson and wife, Katherine, Patrick Whitesides, Madison Whitesides, and Kylie Whitesides; and great-grandchildren, Matthew and Anna Goodwin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband of 30 years, Johnny Whitesides, and brother, Jim Lynn.
A memorial service will be held at Bradley Memorial United Methodist Church at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 28, 2019 with Pastors David Lee and Linda Kelly officiating. The family will receive friends following the service from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm. Entombment will be private at Gaston Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bradley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1425 W Franklin Blvd, Gastonia, NC 28052.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019