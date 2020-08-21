1/1
Janet Murphy
GASTONIA - Janet Kay Parker Murphy, 77, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late Willie Fleet Parker and Mary Elizabeth Armstrong Parker Gray.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Vincent Nathaniel (Nat) Murphy; her children, Vincent Jeff Murphy (fiance', Wanda Boatwright), Darla Wilson (Terry LeFevers), Tessia Steele (Jim), Dana Murphy, Jessica Safrit (Brian); sister, Rita Parrish (Johnny); step-father, Winfield Gray; eight grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.

A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Murphy will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Belmont. The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice by visiting www.gastonhospice.org.

Woodlawn Funeral Home is serving the Murphy family. Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 21, 2020.
