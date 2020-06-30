Janette Green

GASTONIA - Janette Legrand Green, 45, of Gastonia, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. She was born October 7, 1974 in Media, PA, a daughter of Margaret Ann Lucas Legrand and the late Augustine Nicholas Legrand.
Janette was a top-notch lacrosse player; one of the best in the country in school. She worked as a settlement officer, was a notary, and also worked as a chemical analyst. She touched the lives of many people in a positive way. She was a giver. She was a very proud mother of her three children. They were the most important accomplishment of her life.
In addition to her mother of Ashburn, VA; she is survived by her husband, Scott Edward Green of Gastonia, children, Nicholas Worley of McLean, VA; Mackenzie Worley of Rocky Hill, CT; Bruce Worley of Camp Lejeune, NC; and Geoff Green of Easthampton, MA; sister, Jennifer Crawford and husband Matt of Ashburn, VA; nephew, Justin Crawford; niece, Linzy Crawford; mother and father-in-law, Donna and Ken Boudo of Florence, MA.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 10:00am to 11:00am, at Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church in Belmont. A Funeral Prayer Service will follow at 11:00am, in the sanctuary of the church with Deacon Zeke Panzica as celebrant, and will be streamed online at https://boxcast.tv/channel/xcnwlxnngss3sczwdbke In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in
Janette's honor to the Jamie Kimble Foundation for Courage, 1850 E. Third St., Charlotte, NC 28204, www.jkffc.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 30, 2020.