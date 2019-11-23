|
|
It is with both profound sadness and joy that we announce the passing of Janette Spencer Sausedo, 99, devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She passed peacefully at her home in Belmont, NC surrounded by her family, on Thursday November 21, 2019.
Janette was born April 25, 1920 in Gastonia, NC to Thomas Boyd and Ethel Spencer, and lived most of her life in Gaston County. In 1954 she married Mike Sausedo, and together they had three sons - Mike, Ken, and Johnnie, who passed away at birth. Janette went to cosmetology school and spent her adult life as a hair stylist in North Belmont. After losing her husband, Mike, in 1966, Janette became a strong woman of faith and an active member of Goshen Free Will Baptist Church. During that time, Janette taught countless numbers of children in the Beginners Sunday school class, which she led for over 40 years. Janette loved God, loved her family, loved people and met no strangers.
She is survived by her sons, Mike of Belmont, NC and Ken (Jeannie) of Saint Simons Island, GA; grandsons, Jonathan (Emily) of Charlotte, NC, Tyler of Belmont, NC, and Aaron of Orlando FL; sisters, Margie Grindstaff of Mt. Holly, NC and Nancy Beaty (Arlen) of Belmont, NC, great-grandson, Max, as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday November 24 at Goshen Free Will Baptist Church, 1300 Perfection Road, in Mount Holly, with the memorial service beginning immediately afterwards.
Internment will be Monday November 25, 11:00 a.m., at Gaston Memorial Park in Gastonia.
Carothers Funeral Home in Gastonia, NC will be handling all arrangements.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 23, 2019