Janice Absher
CHERRYVILLE - Janice Winkler Absher, age 65 of Tryon Courthouse Rd. passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Atrium Health Lincoln. She was born January 31, 1955 in Mecklenburg County to the late Wayne and June Dulin Winkler. She was a member of Cherryville Missionary Methodist Church and retired from Graybar Electric. Jan loved her cats and enjoyed gardening and growing vegetables.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved son, Daniel Robinson; and brothers, Jeff Winkler and Wayne "PeeWee" Winkler.

Survivors include her husband, Phil Absher; daughter, Charlene Absher (Ryan Emmett); grandson, Carson Emmett; aunt, Jenny Thomas (Danny); mother-in-law, Ann Cagle; father-in-law, Bob Absher (Pattie); and brother-in-law, Robbie Absher (Paula).
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Cherryville Missionary Methodist Church with Rev. Bobby Holtsclaw officiating. Burial will be private. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and face coverings will be required.

Memorials may be made to Missionary Methodist Church, 318 W. Ballard St. Cherryville, NC 28021.

Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net

Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 1, 2020.
