LOWELL, NC- Janice Byrd, 68, passed away due to an unfortunate accident on October 31, 2019 at Carolina's Medical Center in Charlotte.
She was born on August 10, 1951, a native of Gaston County, the daughter of the late James Robinson and Sarah Maxine Husky Leonard.
Janice was a member of Open Bible Assembly of Dallas.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 53 years, Bobby Byrd Sr.; sons, Bobby Byrd Jr. and Randy Byrd; brother, Tommy Robinson; sisters, Charity Black, Lisa Coblentz, Rachael Allen and Sylvia Hargett; grandchildren, Emily Kovar, Michael Kissiah, Megan Holder and Jacob Byrd; and great-grandchildren, Anakin and Caris Kissiah.
The family will receive friends 12 – 1 pm on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel 1503 S. York Road, Gastonia.
A funeral service officiated by Pastor Charles Curtis will follow at 1 pm at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Gaston Memorial Park.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 2, 2019