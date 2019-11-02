Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Byrd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Byrd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice Byrd Obituary
LOWELL, NC- Janice Byrd, 68, passed away due to an unfortunate accident on October 31, 2019 at Carolina's Medical Center in Charlotte.
She was born on August 10, 1951, a native of Gaston County, the daughter of the late James Robinson and Sarah Maxine Husky Leonard.
Janice was a member of Open Bible Assembly of Dallas.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 53 years, Bobby Byrd Sr.; sons, Bobby Byrd Jr. and Randy Byrd; brother, Tommy Robinson; sisters, Charity Black, Lisa Coblentz, Rachael Allen and Sylvia Hargett; grandchildren, Emily Kovar, Michael Kissiah, Megan Holder and Jacob Byrd; and great-grandchildren, Anakin and Caris Kissiah.
The family will receive friends 12 – 1 pm on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel 1503 S. York Road, Gastonia.
A funeral service officiated by Pastor Charles Curtis will follow at 1 pm at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Gaston Memorial Park.
A guest book is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -