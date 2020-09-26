GASTONIA - Janice Walker Clubb, 81, of Gastonia, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Brian Center in Gastonia. She was born September 4, 1939, in Stanley, NC, a daughter of the late Thomas Alton and Alva Hovis Walker.
Janice was a career Registered Nurse, spending many years caring for patients. First at the "old" Gaston Memorial Hospital, then for Dr. Groves, Conner, and Ogden. She later worked as a newborn nursery nurse and then a hemodialysis nurse at the "new" Gaston Memorial Hospital. She was a member of First United Methodist Church. Janice was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Gary Clubb, Sr; daughter, Sabrina Clubb Messer and husband Brent, all of Gastonia; son, Gary Clubb, Jr. and wife Sherry of Union Mills, NC; grandchildren, Erin Messer and fiancé Michael Phillips; Ben Messer, all of Gastonia; Luke Clubb and wife Kate of Denver, CO; great-granddaughter, Makenzie Rose Phillips; and other extended family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Walker Handsel.
The family will have a private service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016, www.kidney.org.
Condolence messages and remembrances may be shared at www.McLeanFuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mrs. Clubb