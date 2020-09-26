1/1
Janice Clubb
1939 - 2020
GASTONIA - Janice Walker Clubb, 81, of Gastonia, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Brian Center in Gastonia. She was born September 4, 1939, in Stanley, NC, a daughter of the late Thomas Alton and Alva Hovis Walker.

Janice was a career Registered Nurse, spending many years caring for patients. First at the "old" Gaston Memorial Hospital, then for Dr. Groves, Conner, and Ogden. She later worked as a newborn nursery nurse and then a hemodialysis nurse at the "new" Gaston Memorial Hospital. She was a member of First United Methodist Church. Janice was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Gary Clubb, Sr; daughter, Sabrina Clubb Messer and husband Brent, all of Gastonia; son, Gary Clubb, Jr. and wife Sherry of Union Mills, NC; grandchildren, Erin Messer and fiancé Michael Phillips; Ben Messer, all of Gastonia; Luke Clubb and wife Kate of Denver, CO; great-granddaughter, Makenzie Rose Phillips; and other extended family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Walker Handsel.

The family will have a private service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016, www.kidney.org. Condolence messages and remembrances may be shared at www.McLeanFuneral.com.

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mrs. Clubb

Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
