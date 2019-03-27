Home

Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 867-5521
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Janice Harris Obituary
SHELBY - Janice Kay Harris, 59, passed away on March 24, 2019, at her home.

She was born September 10, 1959, in Los Angeles County, CA, daughter of the late Cecil and Nellie Slagle.

A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service, West Chapel, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd. Gastonia, officiated by the Rev. Charles Harris.

The family will receive friends 6-8 pm Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Olney Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Gastonia.

Online condolences may be sent to greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019
