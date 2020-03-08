|
|
LINCOLNTON- Janice Black Withers, age 77, of Pressley Drive in Lincolnton, died on Thursday, March 5, 2020.
Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church with Rev. Dr. John Spencer, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Hardin. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 1:00 until 1:45 p.m. at the church.
Mrs. Withers was born November 15, 1942, in Gaston County, to the late Raymond Leander Black and Evelyn Huggins Black. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, J.L. Withers, and sisters, Joyce Stamey and Kay Rudisill. She worked for Mohican Mills.
She is survived by two sons, Brian Withers of Lincolnton, and Michael Withers, and wife Ashley, of Bessemer City; and a brother, Jerry Black, and wife Shirley, of Dallas.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Withers family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 8, 2020