MT. HOLLY - Janie Baker Baucom, 80, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Caromont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia. She was born April 15, 1938 in Mecklenburg County to the late Houston Baker and Ruth Bartlett Bowers.
Janie was retired.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband Harold Ray Baucom; daughters Susie Bustle and husband Jimmy Bustle, Jr. of Dallas, Glenda Vaughn of Gastonia; son Jay Winslow of Albemarle; sister Jean Kidd of Belmont; grandchildren Jimmy Bustle, III and wife Kaitlin, Christopher Bustle and wife Kelsey; Tracy Kyaw and husband Tommy; five great-grandchildren
A Celebration of Janie's life will be held at 3:00 pm Sunday, March 17, 2019 in the Sisk-Butler Chapel with Rev. Dennis Bean officiating.
Her family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3:00 pm prior to her service at the funeral home.
Interment will follow at Westview Gardens, Bessemer City.
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 16, 2019