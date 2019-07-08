|
Janie Sue Rogers, 64, of Gastonia, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2019, at her home.
She was born April 21, 1955, in Gaston County, daughter of the late William Marion Rogers and Faye Sue Stewart Rogers.
Janie loved her grandchildren. She also loved to sing and play the guitar.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Clinton Adam Stephenson; sister, Angela Carol Mull; and grandson, Brandon Johnson.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Erica Johnson; brother, David Rogers; sisters, Sherry Revels, Laura Anthony, Rhonda Reid; and grandchildren, Tori Adams, Justin Johnson, Morgan Johnson, and Zoe Johnson.
A celebration of life service will be held 1:00 pm, Tuesday, at the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd., Gastonia.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 8, 2019