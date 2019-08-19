Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warlick Funeral Home
125 Dave Warlick Drive
Lincolnton, NC 28092
(704) 735-2521
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Warlick Funeral Home
125 Dave Warlick Drive
Lincolnton, NC 28092
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Covenant Church
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Covenant Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jay Heavner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jay Clyde Heavner


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jay Clyde Heavner Obituary
GASTONIA- Jay Clyde Heavner, age 73, of Candlewick Way in Gastonia died Saturday, August 17, 2019.
Mr. Heavner was born September 10, 1945 in Lincoln County. He was the son of the late Clyde Preston Heavner and Daisy Eurey Heavner. He was preceded in death by a grandson Gabriel Savage and brother, Jack Heavner. Mr. Heavner retired as the Director of Revenue for Gaston County. Prior to working in Gaston County, he was the Tax Administrator for Lincoln County. He was a veteran of the US Army.
His funeral will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at Covenant Church where he was a member for many years.. Rev. Mike Devine will officiate. His body will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Hollybrook Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Warlick Funeral Home.
Mr. Heavner is survived by his wife, Amelia "Millie" Smith Heavner of the home; son, Andy Heavner and wife Stephanie of Lacey, Washington; daughter, Amy Heavner Savage and husband Jonanthan of Lincolnton; grandchildren, Victoria Savage, Isabella Savage and Jacob Heavner.
Memorials may be made to Covenant Church, P. O. Box 564, Lincolnton, NC 28093.
Warlick Funeral Home, Lincolnton, NC is serving the Heavner family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now