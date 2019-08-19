|
GASTONIA- Jay Clyde Heavner, age 73, of Candlewick Way in Gastonia died Saturday, August 17, 2019.
Mr. Heavner was born September 10, 1945 in Lincoln County. He was the son of the late Clyde Preston Heavner and Daisy Eurey Heavner. He was preceded in death by a grandson Gabriel Savage and brother, Jack Heavner. Mr. Heavner retired as the Director of Revenue for Gaston County. Prior to working in Gaston County, he was the Tax Administrator for Lincoln County. He was a veteran of the US Army.
His funeral will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at Covenant Church where he was a member for many years.. Rev. Mike Devine will officiate. His body will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Hollybrook Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Warlick Funeral Home.
Mr. Heavner is survived by his wife, Amelia "Millie" Smith Heavner of the home; son, Andy Heavner and wife Stephanie of Lacey, Washington; daughter, Amy Heavner Savage and husband Jonanthan of Lincolnton; grandchildren, Victoria Savage, Isabella Savage and Jacob Heavner.
Memorials may be made to Covenant Church, P. O. Box 564, Lincolnton, NC 28093.
Warlick Funeral Home, Lincolnton, NC is serving the Heavner family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 19, 2019