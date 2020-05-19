|
HICKORY - J.D. Gregory, age 84, of Hickory, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at his home.
He was born June 23, 1935 in Madison County, NC to James Ellis Gregory and Hattie Fleming Gregory.
J.D. was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of Winkler's Grove Baptist Church.
He loved NASCR and flea marketing. He was a former auto racer and retired as an insurance agent.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Patsy Page Gregory.
J.D. is survived by sons, J.D. Gregory, Jr. and wife Carla of Gastonia, Rickey Gregory of Hickory, and David Gregory and wife Bonnie of Concord; brother, Fred Gregory and wife Ping of Taylorsville; sister, Gail Wilson of Hickory; five grandchildren; eight great-
grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held noon Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Winkler's Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Paul Deal officiating.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
Condolences may be sent to the Gregory family at www.drumfh-hickory.com.
The Gregory family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home, Hickory.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 19, 2020