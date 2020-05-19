Home

POWERED BY

Services
Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services
924 29th Avenue NE
Hickory, NC 28601
(828) 267-5740
Visitation
Saturday, May 23, 2020
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Winkler's Grove Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 23, 2020
12:00 PM
Winkler's Grove Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for J.D. Gregory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J.D. Gregory


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
J.D. Gregory Obituary
HICKORY - J.D. Gregory, age 84, of Hickory, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at his home.

He was born June 23, 1935 in Madison County, NC to James Ellis Gregory and Hattie Fleming Gregory.

J.D. was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of Winkler's Grove Baptist Church.

He loved NASCR and flea marketing. He was a former auto racer and retired as an insurance agent.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Patsy Page Gregory.

J.D. is survived by sons, J.D. Gregory, Jr. and wife Carla of Gastonia, Rickey Gregory of Hickory, and David Gregory and wife Bonnie of Concord; brother, Fred Gregory and wife Ping of Taylorsville; sister, Gail Wilson of Hickory; five grandchildren; eight great-
grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held noon Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Winkler's Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Paul Deal officiating.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church.

Condolences may be sent to the Gregory family at www.drumfh-hickory.com.

The Gregory family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home, Hickory.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of J.D.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -