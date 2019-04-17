|
SHELBY - Jean Kierstead Amaya, born February 23, 1924 to Ashton Kierstead and Ruth Irving Kierstead in Rockland, Mass. Jean studied piano and voice at Julliard School of Music in New York City and also the Boston School of Music. She married Jamie Amaya of Bogota, Colombia in 1946 and they were married over 45 years, twenty of which were lived in Bogota. They moved to Shelby in 1973 where Jean lived until her death. She loved Shelby and called it her adopted city, as it had been "good to her". She loved her little house "up on the hill."
Jean was the mother of six sons and one daughter; Jim Amaya, Miami, FL, Juan Amaya, Orlando FL., George Amaya , Atlanta GA., Robert Amaya and Dicky Amaya both, Shelby, Mary Jane Amaya , Granada Spain, and Enrique Amaya, Manchester England. Jamie Amaya, husband and George Amaya, son preceded Jean in death. Jean had 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
The family will have a private service.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019