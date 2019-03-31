|
|
Jean Anne "Nanny" Free, 69, of Gastonia, passed away on March 9, 2019, at the BrIan Center, Gastonia.
She was born August 9, 1949, in Gaston County, daughter of the late James and Vera Moore.
Mrs. Free attended New Life Baptist Church in Bessemer City.
"Nanny" was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother who adored her family.
She loved going to yard sales and auctions, spending time with family and friends.
A celebration of Anne's life will be held 1-3 pm Saturday, April 6, 2019, at North Belmont Park, 3110 Hickory Grove Rd. Gastonia.
Anne "Nanny" is survived by her daughter, Crystal Matthews; granddaughter, Hannah Blake Matthews; brother, Mark Moore.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Gene Free.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019