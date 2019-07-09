Home

Jean Barone

Jean Barone Obituary
BELMONT -Jean Marie Jones Barone, 91, of Belmont, North Carolina died Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Courtland Terrace in Gastonia.

She was born in Buffalo, New York, daughter of the late James P. Jones and Dorothy Laura Gumrey Jones.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Louis George Barone.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children Jean Barone McLennan (Neil), Betsy Barone Congdon (Steve), and Susan Barone Gibson (Chris); grandchildren Karen Morano, Katie Mullen, Matt McLennan, Louis Metcalf, Paul Metcalf, and Molly Mays; seven great grandchildren; one brother, James M. Jones (Shirley); and several nieces and nephews.

Services for Mrs. Barone will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church Day Chapel in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The family will greet guests for one hour prior to the service at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Memorials may be made to at www.stjude.org/donate.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 9, 2019
