Jean Beck Barrett, 60, of Kings Mountain, NC, passed away January 1, 2020.
She was born on October 12, 1959 in Laurens County, SC, the daughter of the late Bobby Joe Beck and Elenora Ruth Medlin.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.
The family will receive friends 1:00 – 2:00 pm on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Gaston Memorial Park.
A guest book is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020