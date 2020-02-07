Home

Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Jean (Carter) Bostic


1933 - 2020
Jean (Carter) Bostic Obituary
Jean Carter Bostic, 86, of Gastonia, passed away, Thursday, February 6, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
She was born November 7, 1933 in Rutherford County, NC, daughter of the Mr. and Mrs. Carter.
Jean was a member at Calvary Freewill Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Boyd Bostic; sons, Bobby and wife Annette Bostic of Gastonia and Larry Bostic of Gastonia; grandchildren, Bobby Bostic Jr. and Brooke, Barbara and Sam White, Cindy and Steve Wrenn; and great-grandsons, Blake, Joseph, Jacob and Joshua.
A funeral service officiated by Pastor Mike Wilson, will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020
