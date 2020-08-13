Jean (Bednarek) Cwick was born on August 5th, 1937 in Chicago Heights, Illinois to Jean (Bobikiewicz) and Stanley Bednarek.
The family of three moved to Chicago in 1942 where Jean started kindergarten at St. Roman's Grammar School at 23rd and Washtenaw and graduated in 1951. She went to Lourdes High School and graduated in 1955. Jean went to work for the Goss Printing Press Co. in Cicero, Illinois where she met her husband (Chuck) and married in August, 1957. They had three daughters, Susan, Linda, and Diane. They all moved to Darien, Illinois, in 1968. In 1991 Jean moved to Wheaton, Illinois. In 2000, Jean moved to Boiling Springs, North Carolina. In 2008, Jean's long-time friend was sick and alone so she decided to move back to Illinois and settled in Rockford, Illinois to help him, but soon he passed on in January, 2009.
Jean was very active in her church and headed the Homebound Ministry and Intercessory Prayer and on some occasions would lead worship when the Pastor was called out of town. Jean loved to sing and was in many choirs for many years and taught Sunday School while in N.C. and was an Associate Chaplain at the Cleveland Regional Hospital. She also teaches Bible Study at Heritage Woods Assisted Living and has helped out wherever she was needed.
Survived by children Susan Roskam, Linda (Paul) Spreeman, and Diane (Jerry) Ravens, and their children and three great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of life service will be held 3:00 pm Saturday, August 15, 2020 at South Mountain Bluegrass Church, 5533 Casar Road, Casar, NC.
To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com
A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.