Betty Jean Hood Ensley, 86, of Mount Holly, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Stanley Total Living Center.
She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late Carter Tate Hood and Eunice Helms Hood. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband Donald Lee Ensley and a sister Kathleen Grahl.
Jean was a devoted Christian woman who committed herself to a lifetime of care for family and friends.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children Ron Ensley and wife Karen, Debbie Fraley and husband Jimmy, Pat Howard and husband Steve, and Donna Farris and husband Ken; grandchildren Alex Ensley and wife Mandy, Melissa Clevenger and husband Josh, David Fraley and wife Dawn, Chris Fraley and wife Kara, Sara Herbert and husband Walt, Allison Howard and husband Sergio Bernardes, Zachary Howard, and Lindsey Farris; as well as seven great grandchildren.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the hospice staff: Lori Lawter, Dan Aford, and Walt Windley and to the Stanley Total Living Center Staff, especially Sandra Mull, Jo Ann Sellers and the 500 Unit Nurses and CNA staff for the love, care, and compassion shown to Jean and the family.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Second Baptist Church, 740 Rankin Avenue, Mount Holly. The family will greet guests for one hour prior to the service at the church beginning at 3:00 p.m. Interment will follow the service at Pineview Cemetery in Mount Holly.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stanley Total Living Center Caring Angels, 514 Old Mount Holly Road, Stanley or to Second Baptist Church Mount Holly Children and Youth Ministries.
Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019