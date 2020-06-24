Jean Freeman

GASTONIA - Jean Heavener Freeman passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, surrounded by her three daughters, Leslie, Kelli and Shannan.
Jean was a native of Gastonia, daughter of the late Jesse and Vera Heavener. At first, quiet and shy, Jean grew into a beautiful and confident woman, with a calm and quiet strength. She built a life around caring for others-as a daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and friend.
She was selfless, nurturing and kind, and above all, a perfect illustration of loyalty and love. Jean could talk (and shop) for hours on end, and she loved a good story and a big laugh. Her family was the center of her life, and she never shone as brightly as the moments she shared with her grandchildren.
Jean is preceded in death by her husband and hero of 54 years, Bobby Carroll Freeman. She is survived by her daughter, Leslie Porter, and her husband, Rob; her daughter, Kelli Owens, and her husband, David; her daughter, Shannan Oliver, and her husband, Jay; and her pride and joy, her grandchildren, Benjamin and Daniel Porter, Matthew, Erin Riley and Jacob Owens, and Nicholas, Joseph and Cameron Oliver. Jean is also survived by her sister-in-law, Sheila Heavener, and a host of loving nephews and nieces. Jean was 78 (or 29 if you use her math).
Jean will lie in state in the sanctuary of Flint Groves Baptist Church on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. The family will not be present. A service will be held in Jean's honor beginning at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Ronnie Bowers officiating.
Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park. In light of the COVID-19 crisis, the family encourages all guests to wear masks, which will be available at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made in Jean's name to Flint Groves Baptist Church, Senior Adult Choir, 2017 E. Ozark Ave, Gastonia, NC 28054 or Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054. Condolences may be posted online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 24, 2020.