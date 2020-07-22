Jean Hendrix

MILLEDGEVILLE - Helen "Jean" Braswell Hendrix, 76, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. Private family services will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in North Carolina.
Mrs. Hendrix was a native of Gastonia, NC and spent most of her adult life there before moving to Milledgeville. She spent the last two years in Eatonton, GA. She was the daughter of Claude and Elsie Payseur Braswell, and was preceded in death by her
husband, Michael L. Hendrix, Sr.
She is survived by her sons, Michael L. Hendrix, Jr. (Julie) of Hanahan, and Richard G. Hendrix (Deena) of Eatonton; daughter, Chrystal Jean Williams (Rick) of Eatonton; grandchildren, Kaylee Parker, Shelby DiFabio, Cassidy Hendrix, and Cierra Myrick; great grandchildren, Grayson Parker, Hayden Parker, Charlotte Grace Parker, Annabelle Arrendale, Christopher Myrick, and Sarah Myrick; and sister, Sue Neil.
