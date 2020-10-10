1/1
Jean Howard
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BESSEMER CITY - Jean Martin Howard,73, passed away at Moses Cone Specialty Hospital on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

She was born October 26, 1946 in Cleveland County to the late Lloyd Coleman and Vivian Martin McDaniel.

She is preceded in death by her husband Donald Pearson; son Mark Pearson; and infant daughter.

Jean retired after 30 years of service at BB&T Bank.

Left to cherish her memories are her son Jeff Pearson; grandson Shawn Pearson (Alexis); sister Alice Sanders; brothers Danny McDaniel (Debbie), Ricky McDaniel (Linda Kay); daughter-in-law Shirley Pearson; and several nieces and nephews.

Jean's graveside service will be held 2:00 PM on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Westview Gardens with Rev. David Belle Isle officiating.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com.

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Westview Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved