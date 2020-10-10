BESSEMER CITY - Jean Martin Howard,73, passed away at Moses Cone Specialty Hospital on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.
She was born October 26, 1946 in Cleveland County to the late Lloyd Coleman and Vivian Martin McDaniel.
She is preceded in death by her husband Donald Pearson; son Mark Pearson; and infant daughter.
Jean retired after 30 years of service at BB&T Bank.
Left to cherish her memories are her son Jeff Pearson; grandson Shawn Pearson (Alexis); sister Alice Sanders; brothers Danny McDaniel (Debbie), Ricky McDaniel (Linda Kay); daughter-in-law Shirley Pearson; and several nieces and nephews.
Jean's graveside service will be held 2:00 PM on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Westview Gardens with Rev. David Belle Isle officiating.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com.
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.