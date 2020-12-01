1/1
Jean Keenan
{ "" }
SHELBY - Martha ""Jean"" Holland Keenan, age 89 passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Kings Mountain Hospital. Born in Buncombe County on April 25, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Dewey Lattimore and Clara Mae Cook Holland. Jean was a member of Lily Memorial Baptist Church where she was pianist until she was 85 years old, and played for various churches and funerals when needed. She was a minister of music during her career and volunteered for many religious organizations throughout her life. Jean was classically trained from Bob Jones University and was a graduate of Sherwood Conservatory in Chicago IL. She was a music teacher at private schools and taught many students in her home. In addition to her parents, Jean is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, William Keenan; a son, Thomas Keenan; three brothers, Truitt Holland, Candler Holland, and Jack Holland.

Jean is survived by two daughters, Debra Lewis and husband Gary of Asheville and Annette Turner and husband Paul of Shelby; three grandchildren, Traci Turner, Jacob Turner and wife Sally, and Josh Turner and wife Kirsten; five great grandchildren, Aly Turner, Jackson Turner, Grayson Turner, Dixon Turner and Mason Turner; and loving nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be held at 11:00AM on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at AsheLawn Gardens of Memory, 901 Aiken Road, Asheville NC 28804, with Rev. Aubrey Folk officiating. The family will greet friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to : Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.

Due to Covid 19 face masks and social distancing are required during the service and visitation.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
