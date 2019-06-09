|
|
Jean Lynn Stroupe, age 67, of Lincolnton, died Friday, June 7, 2019.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Laboratory United Methodist Church with Rev. Meg Gaston officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:45 a.m. until 10: 45 a.m. Wednesday at Laboratory United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Stroupe was born on November 22, 1951 and was the daughter of Betty Ellis Lynn. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ricky D. Stroupe and her brother, Eddie Lynn. She was retired after 35 years as a teacher in the Gaston County School System.
Mrs. Stroupe is survived by her daughter, Allison Stroupe of Lincolnton; her father, Rev. Ed Lynn of Lincolnton and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.
Memorials may be made to The Robin Johnson House, 5005 Shepherds Way, Dallas, NC 28034.
Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Stroupe family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 9, 2019