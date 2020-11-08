1951 - 2020
Jean Marie Farris, 69, went to be with her Lord and Savior peacefully October 31, 2020.
Those left behind to cherish Jean's memories include her sister-in-law, Julia Eskridge Farris; two nephews, John Michael Farris of Delray Beach, Florida and James Franklin Farris of Gastonia, North Carolina; two great nieces: Aspen Amberly Ski Farris and Nova Adalynne Farris.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, John Leo Farris Sr. and Lillian Moses Farris and by her brother, John Leo Farris, Jr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 9th at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 708 St. Michael's Lane, Gastonia, NC 28052 with Reverend Father Lucas Rossi as Celebrant. The family will receive friends 1 hr prior to the service in the Narthex.
Graveside and Committal Ceremony will follow at Belmont Abbey Cemetery, 100 Belmont Mount Holly Road, Belmont NC 28012.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the Family.