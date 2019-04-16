|
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Jean Isabella Melvin, 92, passed away April 15, 2019 at Robin Johnson Hospice House. She was born April 5, 1927, daughter of the late James Alexander Melvin, Jr. and Mildred Allen Melvin.
Jean deeply loved her family and was proud of her Scottish heritage. She traveled the world and was a huge Atlanta Braves fan. She graduated from Gastonia High School and Duke University. Jean retired as a laboratory medical scientist at Emory University and attended Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church in Stone Mountain, GA. After retirement, she moved back to her home in Kings Mountain to be closer to her family.
She is survived by her brother, James A. "Skeet" Melvin, III (Barbara Barnes Melvin); nieces, Lou Melvin Burgess (Randy Burgess) and Lee Melvin Davis; nephews, James A. Melvin, IV (Melissa Buchanan Melvin) and Robert Melvin; and several great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Robert Bruce Melvin; niece, Sharon Lynn Melvin; and great-niece, Susan Lee Burgess.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Pisgah ARP Church Cemetery in Gastonia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984 Gastonia, NC 28054.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Melvin family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 16, 2019