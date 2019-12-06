|
STANLEY- Jean Neal Morris, 85, passed away on Tuesday December 3, 2019. He is survived by his two sons Jean Neal Morris Jr. of Roanoke Rapids, NC and David R. Morris (fiancé Shirley Ottinger) of Skippers, VA. Two stepsons James Cosby (Bonnie) and Stevie Cosby (Lisa) both of Powhatan, VA, two sisters Bernice Ligon and Evelyn Wiley. His longtime love Jane Turbyfill, five grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was son of the late Winfield and Daisy Jean Morris. He was preceded in death by his late wives Peggy Floyd Morris and Virginia Crosby Morris, brothers Gilbert, Clayton, L.V. and Dallas Morris, also his sister Edna M. Hobbs and two grandchildren Rebecca Francis Morris and David Ray Morris Jr.
Born April 16, 1934 Jean was best described as a true southern gentleman. He joined the Navy when he was 17. After the Navy, Jean spent over 35 years as a truck driver for Yellow Freight, retiring December 31, 1996. As a longtime member of Stanley Pentecostal Church, Jean was honored to drive the children's van each Wednesday for many years.
The service to celebrate his life will be held Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Stanley Pentecostal Church. The visitation will be from 2:00-3:00pm with the service starting at 3:00pm. Burial will follow at the Snow Hill Cemetery.
Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee of Mount Holly is serving the Morris family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019