BESSEMER CITY - Jean Perkins Panther, 77, passed away, Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Atrium Health, Shelby.
She was born, August 30, 1942 a native of Gaston County, NC, daughter of the late Luther and Lib Perkins.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Harold Perkins; and sister, Joyce Stafford.
She is survived by her companion of 30 years, John Lanford Jr.; sons, Wayne Panther and Barry Panther; brothers, Mike Perkins and Bobby Perkins; 4 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service officiated by Pastor Adam Green will be held 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 216 Archie-Whitesides Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be held at New Buffalo Baptist Church Cemetery, Grover.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 30, 2019