LOWELL - Jean Taylor Rush, 72, passed away, Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Lincolnton Rehab.
She was born April 15, 1947 in Gaston County, NC, daughter of the late Joseph Homer Taylor Sr. and Emma Riley Taylor.
Jean was a loving daughter, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother. She cherished her grandsons. She was immensely proud of her family and we will cherish many special memories of her.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Rush; son, Danny Metcalf; sister, Darlene Powell; and brother, Joe Taylor.
Jean is survived by her daughter, Sherry Shrum and husband Mike; sister, Doris Taylor; grandchildren, Michael Metcalf, Kendall Shrum and Riley Shrum.
Family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at The Robin Johnson House and Lincolnton Rehab.
A drop-in celebration of life and remembrance will be held at 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at her residence, contact family for further details.
Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice – (The Robin Johnson House) PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 13, 2019