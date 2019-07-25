|
GASTONIA - Jean White Stewart, 91, of Gastonia, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at her home.
Jean was born May 19, 1928, in Charlotte, NC, the daughter of the late Seth Thomas White, Sr. and Gladys Jarrett White.
Jean was a 1946 graduate of Gastonia High School and a 1950 graduate of Erskine College. She taught school in Ranlo and South Gastonia schools and later worked with her mother at the Glad Shoppe. Jean was a longtime, active member of First ARP Church where she sang in the choir, was handbell director, taught Sunday School, was a member and Past President of the Women of the church, and worked as an administrative assistant. She was a member of the Gastonia Debutante Club and volunteered at Crisis Assistance Ministry.
Survivors of Mrs. Stewart include her children, Melissa S. Fleming (Scott) of Spartanburg, SC; Leslie S. Williams (Ed) of Greensboro, NC, and Dr. Lloyd "Bo" Stewart (Mary) of Sausalito, CA; grandchildren, Rick Fleming (Chrissy), Katie Fleming, Caroline Stewart, Stewart Williams; great-granddaughter, Taylor Ann Fleming; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Lloyd Dorton Stewart and brother, Seth T. White, Jr.
A service of committal will be held at 11:30am, Friday, July 26, 2019 at Gaston Memorial Park, Evergreen Section. A service to celebrate her life will be held 1:30 p.m. Friday, at First ARP Church with Rev. Matt Kuiken, Dr. Jeff Morrison, and Rev. Josh Hjemvick officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service in the Chapel of the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First ARP Church, 317 S. Chester St., Gastonia, NC 28052 or to Crisis Assistance Ministry, 805 W. Airline Ave., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Condolence messages may be shared at www.McLeanFuneral.com .
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mrs. Stewart.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 25, 2019