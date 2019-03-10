Home

Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Smyrna Cemetery
Bessemer City, NC
Shelvy "Jean" Greene Weaver, age 82, of Olde Coach Lane, formerly of Bessemer City, passed away March 09, 2019 at Caromont Medical Center. She was born June 15, 1936 in Watauga County to the late Donald and Tessie Greene
A graveside service will be held 3:00 pm Monday March 11, 2019 at Smyrna Cemetery, Bessemer City, NC. The family will receive friends after the graveside service.
Memorials may be made to NC School for the Deaf, 517 W. Fleming Drive, Morganton, NC 28655
Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019
