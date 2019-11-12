|
STANLEY - JeanAnn Mullinax Simpson, 72 passed away peacefully on November 9, 2019 at her residence with her family by her side.
She was born in Asheville, NC on March 1, 1947 to the late Gilbert and Mae Pegg Mullinax.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Larry and his wife Lorraine Mullinax. JeanAnn was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and a wonderful homemaker.
Survivors include her husband of 53 ½ years, Daniel C. Simpson; her children; Daniel (Jennifer) Simpson, Bobby (Debra) Simpson, Karen (Frank) Spencer; grandchildren, Zachary and Seth Spencer, Christopher, Matthew and Jordan Simpson; great grandchildren, Freya and Abigail Spencer; sister JoAnn (Doyle) Shelton; and her dear special baby "Rocky."
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 13 at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, PO Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia
704-864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 12, 2019