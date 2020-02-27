|
Martha Jeanette Moss Caldwell, 86, of Mount Holly, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 25 at the Robin Johnson Hospice House in Dallas.
She was born in Cleveland County, daughter of the late Thurman Henry Moss ad Viola Davis Moss.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law Allen Kemp.
Jeanette was a member of Catawba Heights Baptist Church. She retired from Sodyeco. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 67 years, Thomas Edward Caldwell; her daughter Mary Alice Kemp; two sisters Diane Moss and her husband Jerry and Margie Sawyer.
The family will greet guests from 11 until 12:00 p.m. Friday, February 28 at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly.
A service to celebrate her life will be held immediately following at Noon in the Woodlawn Chapel of the funeral home.
Interment will follow the service at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery in Mount Holly.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020