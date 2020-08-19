STANLEY - Jeanette Suzann "Susie" Howell Danner, 72, loving wife, mother and sister, passed peacefully Thursday, August 13, 2020, at her home
A memorial service is scheduled for 11:00 am Friday, August 21, 2020, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. The family requires that everyone wear masks and observe social distancing.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 am Friday at Lady's Funeral Home.
There will be a private family graveside service at Bear Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Davie County.
Mrs. Danner was born August 14, 1947 in Norfolk, VA. She was a daughter of the late Joseph Wamsley Howell and Annie Ruth Bryant Howell. She was a member of Berryhill Baptist Church in Charlotte, where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday School.
Susie enjoyed working with crafts and flowers. She loved cooking and canning. She graduated from West Mecklenburg High School and Middle Tennessee University. Mrs. Danner retired from Bank of America in the Operations Department.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Wayne Danner; a sister, Mary Catherine Metlicke; and a brother Joe Howell, Jr.
Mrs. Danner is survived by daughter, Ruth Renee Danner Murphy and husband Scott of Stanley; son, Robert Lee Danner and wife Emily of Concord; three sisters, Annie Ruth Spiczak and husband George of Arizona, Nancy Howell Hardwick and Lou Penque of Chattanooga, TN and Martha Howell Barrett and husband Oswego, NY; brother, David Bryant Howell and wife Margaret of Jacksonville, FL; three grandchildren, Walker Lee Murphy, Nathaniel James Murphy and Emma Suzann Murphy; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be sent to National Kidney Foundation
- North Carolina, 933 Louise Avenue #101B, Charlotte, NC 28204.
Memorials may be sent to National Kidney Foundation
