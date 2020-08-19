1/1
Jeanette Danner
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STANLEY - Jeanette Suzann "Susie" Howell Danner, 72, loving wife, mother and sister, passed peacefully Thursday, August 13, 2020, at her home

A memorial service is scheduled for 11:00 am Friday, August 21, 2020, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. The family requires that everyone wear masks and observe social distancing.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 am Friday at Lady's Funeral Home.

There will be a private family graveside service at Bear Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Davie County.

Mrs. Danner was born August 14, 1947 in Norfolk, VA. She was a daughter of the late Joseph Wamsley Howell and Annie Ruth Bryant Howell. She was a member of Berryhill Baptist Church in Charlotte, where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday School.
Susie enjoyed working with crafts and flowers. She loved cooking and canning. She graduated from West Mecklenburg High School and Middle Tennessee University. Mrs. Danner retired from Bank of America in the Operations Department.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Wayne Danner; a sister, Mary Catherine Metlicke; and a brother Joe Howell, Jr.

Mrs. Danner is survived by daughter, Ruth Renee Danner Murphy and husband Scott of Stanley; son, Robert Lee Danner and wife Emily of Concord; three sisters, Annie Ruth Spiczak and husband George of Arizona, Nancy Howell Hardwick and Lou Penque of Chattanooga, TN and Martha Howell Barrett and husband Oswego, NY; brother, David Bryant Howell and wife Margaret of Jacksonville, FL; three grandchildren, Walker Lee Murphy, Nathaniel James Murphy and Emma Suzann Murphy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be sent to National Kidney Foundation - North Carolina, 933 Louise Avenue #101B, Charlotte, NC 28204.

Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com.

Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mrs. Danner.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Lady's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Lady's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lady's Funeral Home
268 North Cannon Boulevard
Kannapolis, NC 28083
(704) 933-2131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lady's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved