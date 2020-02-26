|
GASTONIA - Evelyn "Jeanette" Melton Thomas, 82 passed away suddenly on February 23, 2020 at Brian Center Rehabilitation and Health – Gastonia.
She was born in Gaston County on May 10, 1937 to the late Charlie and Edith Bustler Melton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Sammy Bunton, brothers, Robert, Fred and Jake Melton.
She was a member of Faith Baptist Church and enjoyed attending Assembly of Faith with her husband Bobby. She was a faithful prayer warrior and ministered too many throughout her lifetime. Evelyn retired from Firestone Mill after 40 years of dedicated service. She was a charter member of the American Legion Post 23 Women's Auxiliary. Evelyn was an avid gardener of flowers; often changing the flowers seasonally at the Madison Apartments. Evelyn crocheted baby blankets and throws for people at the church.
Left to cherish her memories includes her husband, Robert "Bobby" Thomas; her children, Renea (Rev. Robert Martin, Jr) Martin, Pamela (Max) Maldonado and Tammy Scruggs; stepchildren, Frankie Sue Carver, Robert Thomas, Jr., Brian Lee Thomas, Dawn Thomas and Robin D. Ilges; seventeen grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren; brother, Darrell (Karen) Melton, sisters, Nellie Stacy, Mildred (Junior) Snyder, Betty Sue (Johnny) Dellinger
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 26th at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home.
Celebration of Life Service will be at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 27th at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Bobby Ray officiating.
Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park Garden of Gethsemane A section
Pallbearers will be Brandon Maldonado, Daniel Maldonado, Dwayne Scruggs, Keith Faulkenbury, James Ogle and Greg Kayton.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020