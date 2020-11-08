1/
Jeanette Willis
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanette Willis, 87, of Belmont, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at her residence.
Born in Cleveland County, on September 14, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Ed Willis and Mary Maebelle Costner Willis. She was a retired Biology Teacher for NC State and was a member of Norman's Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Hugh and Franklin Willis; her twin sister, Jewel Willis and sister, Inez Hailey.
Survivors include a brother Charles Willis of Shelby; a nephew and a niece.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mary Helton officiating.
The burial will follow the service in the Normans Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required.
Memorial may be made to Gaston County Hospice, PO Box 2984, Gastonia, NC 28053.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-445-8144
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved