Jeanette Willis, 87, of Belmont, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at her residence.
Born in Cleveland County, on September 14, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Ed Willis and Mary Maebelle Costner Willis. She was a retired Biology Teacher for NC State and was a member of Norman's Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Hugh and Franklin Willis; her twin sister, Jewel Willis and sister, Inez Hailey.
Survivors include a brother Charles Willis of Shelby; a nephew and a niece.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mary Helton officiating.
The burial will follow the service in the Normans Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required.
Memorial may be made to Gaston County Hospice, PO Box 2984, Gastonia, NC 28053.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.