Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Jeannette Horn Obituary
DALLAS - Jeannette Wilson Horn, 54, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. She was born in Mecklenburg County, daughter of the late Robert and Nora Cagle Wilson.

She is survived by her children, Holly Brooke Horne, Lori Lynn Dugan (Justin) and Travis Dean Horne (Fiance' Brittany Bumgardner); her sister, Annette Hicks (Terry); grandchildren, Dalton Bailey, Austin Dugan, Aden Dugan and Nora Horne; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A service to celebrate the life of Ms. Horn will be held at 4:00 pm on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly with Pastor Harold Blankenship officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm on Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gaston Hospice by visiting www.gastonhospice.org.

Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org.

Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 28, 2019
