Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home
209 North Main Street
Clover, SC 29710
(803) 222-9001
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeannie Lineberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeannie Lineberger


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeannie Lineberger Obituary
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC- Jeannie Wilson Lineberger, 63, of Kings Mountain, NC, went home to be with the Lord and her mama on Friday February 15, 2019 at Caromont Regional Hospital, Gastonia, NC.
A private service will be held at Lakeview Memory Gardens, York, SC.
Ms. Lineberger was born June 29, 1955 in Transylvania County, NC to the late John and Velma Pennington Wilson.
Survivors are her daughter, Angela J. Wilson of Kings Mountain, NC and Vincent J. Wilson of Rock Hill, SC; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Ms. Lineberger.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.