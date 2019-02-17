|
|
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC- Jeannie Wilson Lineberger, 63, of Kings Mountain, NC, went home to be with the Lord and her mama on Friday February 15, 2019 at Caromont Regional Hospital, Gastonia, NC.
A private service will be held at Lakeview Memory Gardens, York, SC.
Ms. Lineberger was born June 29, 1955 in Transylvania County, NC to the late John and Velma Pennington Wilson.
Survivors are her daughter, Angela J. Wilson of Kings Mountain, NC and Vincent J. Wilson of Rock Hill, SC; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Ms. Lineberger.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019