CHERRYVILLE- Jeffery Lee Schrum (62) passed away June 4, 2020, at home peacefully with family by his side after a long battle with cancer.

He was born March 23, 1958, in Bellaire, OH. He graduated from Millington High School in Millington, TN, in 1976. He was the proud owner of Cherry Auto Paint and Body in Cherryville, NC. He was also an accomplished member of the Professional Bowlers Association with 22 years as a pro. He competed on the regional and national level, with many ABC/USBA Association titles and countless perfect 300 games. Jeff attended the First United Methodist Church in Cherryville.

He is preceded in death by his father Franklin Delano Schrum, Sr. and father-in-law, Jack Conaway, Sr.

Jeff is survived and remembered by his wife of 30 years, Sherri; his daughters, Jennifer Schrum (Dave Schaub) of Pickerington, Ohio and Janna Forquer (Dr. Jonathan Forquer) of Lancaster, Ohio; his grandchildren, Graham and Keegan Forquer, Ellison and Finley Schaub; his mother, Naomi (Howard Smith) Schrum of St. Clairsville, Ohio; his sisters, Judy (Larry) Gautschi of St. Clairsville, Ohio and Linda (Jason Blair) Schrum of Estero, FL; his brothers, Franklin (Marilyn) Schrum Jr., of Findlay, OH and James (Dana) Schrum, of St. Clairsville, OH and many other loving family members and countless friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will take place at a later date.

At his request, cremation has occurred by the Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr., Shelby, NC 28150.

