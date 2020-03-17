|
GASTONIA - Jeffery Ray Phillips, 59 passed away suddenly on March 14, 2020.
He was born in Mecklenburg County on March 27, 1960 to Carol Wofford and the late Jules Phillips.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Patricia Goldsmith.
Jeff enjoyed his time boating, NASCAR and the Charlotte Panthers. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Jeff worked as a mechanic and was Forklift driver.
Left to cherish his memories includes his daughters, Tara (Nathan) Crocker and Tanis McCall; loving grandchildren, Addison Starnes, Jacob Crocker, Carly Phillips-Burr and Lawson McCall; his mother, Carol Wofford (James H.) Prentiss; brothers, Eddie and Greg Phillips.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 6:00 Wednesday prior to the Celebration of Life Service at 6:00 at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mike Phillips officiating.
In lieu of flowers please make memorials to South Point Baptist Church, 124 Horsley Ave, Belmont, NC 28012
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 17, 2020