Jeffrey Alan "Jeff" Campbell, 64, of Gastonia, passed away March 6, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
He was born September 18, 1954, a native of Gaston County, the son of the late Marshall Odell Paige and Virginia Dority Herrman.
Jeff is survived by his loving wife of over 43 years, Beth Campbell; daughters, Makala and Courtney Campbell and granddaughter, Mia.
A gathering of friends and family will be held between 2 – 4 pm on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019