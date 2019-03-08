Home

Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeffrey Campbell Obituary
Jeffrey Alan "Jeff" Campbell, 64, of Gastonia, passed away March 6, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

He was born September 18, 1954, a native of Gaston County, the son of the late Marshall Odell Paige and Virginia Dority Herrman.

Jeff is survived by his loving wife of over 43 years, Beth Campbell; daughters, Makala and Courtney Campbell and granddaughter, Mia.

A gathering of friends and family will be held between 2 – 4 pm on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019
