Jeffrey Davis

Jeffery Davis, 63, 3631 Robinson Circle, Gastonia transitioned on July 29, 2020 at home.



The private graveside service will be Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery.



A public viewing will be Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at the funeral home from 3:00 until 9:00 pm. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 3:00 until 6:00 pm. Mask required.



He was employed at Daimler (Freightliner) for 41 years.



Survivors: wife for 44 years, 10 months: Kellie Davis; daughter: Arona Davis; sons: Jeffery "Chuck" Davis and Trevor Davis; sisters: Doris Barber (William), Sandra Davis, Sylvia Davis Floyd (Butch), and Janette Davis; brothers: Bobby Davis, Michael Davis (Frances) and Jonathan Davis (Charita); granddaughters; Brianne Davis, Kaitlyn Davis and Savannah Davis; grandson: Ethan Davis.



Costner Funeral Home is handling the graveside arrangements.



