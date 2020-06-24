Jeffrey "Jeff" Gilbow, 55, of Charlotte, passed away on June 19, 2020, at Atrium Health Main in Charlotte.
He was born May 9, 1965, in Baltimore, MD, son of the late Kenneth Clifford Gilbow Sr. and Catherine Fore Gilbow.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Greene Funeral Service, West Chapel, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd. Gastonia, officiated by Rev. Sam Barnette.
The family will receive friends 1-2 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.
Jeff is survived by his life partner, Wanda Burr; brothers, Kenneth Gilbow Jr. and wife, Deborah, Calvin Gilbow Sr., Timothy Gilbow; sisters, Debra Gibson and husband, Charles, Penny Welch, Pamela Gilbow; daughter-in-law, Jessica Aldridge; son-in-law, Charles Burr; grandchildren, Lilly Murrey, Leslie Poovey, Meckynze Burris; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers, William Edward Gilbow Sr., Steve Allen Gilbow Sr., nephew, Steve Allen Gilbow Jr.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
An online guestbook is available at greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 24, 2020.